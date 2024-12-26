For the first time since 2018, Liverpool host a Boxing Day clash at Anfield as 17th-placed Leicester make the trip to Merseyside. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Darren Bond.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz

Leicester: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Soumare, Winks; El Khannous, Ayew, Mavididi; Daka

Subs: Iversen, Okoli, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, Alves, Buonanotte, Decordova-Reid, Edouard

