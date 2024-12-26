Liverpool gave us an early Christmas gift and here is hoping they now deliver a belated one against Leicester! Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Boxing Day has arrived and it is a late start for Arne Slot‘s Reds as they aim to continue their charge at the top of the Premier League table at a foggy Anfield.

Liverpool served up a thrashing last time out and they now face a Foxes outfit who sit 17th in the table with the second-worst defensive record in the league.

Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream with Amazon Prime here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leicester and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Leicester around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

