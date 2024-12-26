Liverpool’s Boxing Day clash against Leicester is expected to go ahead as planned, despite foggy weather covering Merseyside.

The Merseyside region has been enveloped in fog throughout Boxing Day, and it led to the postponement of Tranmere’s League Two clash with Accrington Stanley.

That match at Prenton Park (6.5 miles away from Anfield) was due to kick off at 3pm but was called off just after 2pm, with the pitch barely visible from the stands.

There has, therefore, been fears that for the second time this season the Reds would have a match called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Current weather conditions at Anfield at the moment ???? Despite the foggy conditions, Liverpool are still expecting tonight’s match against Leicester City to go ahead as planned. #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/stcmudUC2h — Nazira Yusuf (@Nazira_Yusuf22) December 26, 2024

But, as it stands, the 8pm kickoff at Anfield will go ahead as planned – and thus a serious fixture headache will be avoided.

Contrary to suggestions across social media that an inspection of the ground would take place at 4pm, the Athletic‘s James Pearce and the Echo‘s Paul Gorst have reported that was not the case.

As Liverpool still need to find time to rearrange their meeting with Everton – called off due to Storm Darragh earlier in the month – another postponement would only wreak further havoc.

Arne Slot‘s side barely have a break in their schedule having qualified for the League Cup semi-finals, in addition to their Champions League exploits.

The earliest spare midweek for the Reds is January 1, and the next not until February 10/11 and 18/19 when the Champions League playoff round takes place, which Slot’s side are set to avoid.

In the build-up to the match, Liverpool have encouraged supporters to set off earlier due to the foggy conditions and take care in the adverse conditions.