Liverpool defender Luke Chambers has received good news in his recovery from a long-term back injury at Wigan, after fears his loan deal would be terminated.

Speaking soon after the diagnosis of his injury, which saw Chambers return to the AXA Training Centre for recovery in October, Wigan manager Shaun Maloney suggested his deal could be cancelled and his season over.

“I think it’s possible we might not see him play for us again,” he told BBC Radio Manchester, “just because of the length of time he’ll be out.”

Fortunately that will not be the case, according to a new update from the Wigan boss.

“Luke’s due to come back to us at the end of January to start the next phase of his rehab,” he told the Wigan Observer‘s Paul Kendrick on Thursday.

“The expectation at the moment is he could even be match ready by the end of February, beginning of March.

“If I know Luke, he’ll be trying to accelerate that, but that’s the time frame at the moment.”

Chambers has been sidelined since the start of October with a back injury that has been ongoing for years related to his development as a young player.

It has meant the 20-year-old has already missed the last 15 games on loan at Wigan, which has been a major blow for the League One side as he is one of their most important players.

“There was definitely that fear [of the loan being cancelled], so in that sense it’s great news,” Maloney continued.

“He’s such an important player for us…even if it’s March [when he returns], and we get him for eight weeks – or 12 weeks, depending on how the season goes – that will be a boost for everyone.”

As Maloney suggests, it is still a lengthy process before Chambers will be ready to feature again for Wigan, but it is certainly positive news given the initial concern.

Liverpool could still see one of their loanees depart Wigan mid-season, however, with Calvin Ramsay struggling for game time under Maloney.

The right-back, who endured a similarly tough time with both Preston and Bolton last term, has only started five of his 12 appearances for the Latics and hasn’t made the matchday squad in the league since the end of October.

In all likelihood, Wigan will be eager to end his loan early to free up space in Maloney’s squad, while Liverpool will not be satisfied with his use so far.

Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga is another who could be recalled having failed to claim the No. 1 role at Livingston, while talks are expected with Norwich over Kaide Gordon.

Morecambe have requested to extend Rhys Williams‘ half-season loan until the end of the campaign.