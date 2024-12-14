Liverpool’s injury situation is improving ahead of their trip to Fulham, as the Reds look for another vital Premier League win.

Arne Slot‘s side lead the league by four points ahead of Chelsea, with last weekend’s postponed Merseyside derby meaning they have a game in hand.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield knowing that their opponents will pose a threat, having drawn 1-1 at home to Arsenal last weekend.

Here’s who is available and set to miss out against Fulham:

Things are positive on the injury front, with Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa both returning to full training, and Slot has assessed their chances of playing this weekend.

“Maybe Diogo is in the squad – and maybe Federico as well, but that depends on the numbers we have and how he recovered from his illness,” Slot said.

Liverpool’s head coach also suggested that Chiesa may feature in next Wednesday’s trip to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals instead.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas has stepped up his recovery from an ankle issue and is expected to return later this month.

There is still no Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley or Tyler Morton, although journalist David Lynch has explained that the former could return sooner than expected.

Away from the injuries, Alexis Mac Allister is suspended for the second time in a week, having missed the 1-0 win away to Girona on Tuesday.

The Argentine is serving his one-match domestic ban after receiving five yellow cards in the Premier League.

Slot now has to decide how many changes to make from the Girona game, with Liverpool’s starting lineup expected to look similar.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Fulham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa