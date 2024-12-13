Kostas Tsimikas is closing in on his return from an ankle injury that left him on crutches, with the Liverpool left-back now expected back later this month.

Tsimikas has been sidelined for three weeks after suffering a blow to the ankle in training, which has seen him miss the last six games.

The injury was initially described as a minor knock, but the 28-year-old is believed to have endured a setback having later been spotted wearing a protective boot and walking with the aid of crutches.

With Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley also out, Arne Slot has been left with only five senior defenders for four positions during a busy period.

But Tsimikas is now close to a comeback, with the Greek stepping up his recovery with work on the outdoor pitch at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday.

As rehabilitation coaches watched on, Tsimikas was put through a series of dynamic running drills with the ball at his feet, moving freely as he dribbled through training mannequins.

While he is not yet able to join his teammates for full training it is likely that his return is not far off, which is a huge boost for Slot.

The head coach has drafted in youngsters Amara Nallo, an 18-year-old centre-back, and James Norris, a 21-year-old left-back, in recent weeks, but neither has seen competitive action.

Given the intensity of Liverpool’s fixture list and the demands of a team competing at the very top of both the Premier League and Champions League, it is clear Slot is unwilling to gamble with his selection.

While Nallo and Norris will likely be in contention for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton next Wednesday, the focus will be on senior staples.

Tsimikas’ return should allow Slot to resume rotation between him and Andy Robertson as first-team left-backs, which is crucial as Liverpool face another five games in the next 16 days.

It has been reported that Konate’s comeback is not far off either, with the Frenchman expected back in the squad before the end of the month.

Liverpool welcomed Alisson back into the fold on Tuesday night against Girona, while Slot revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa should be available against Fulham on Saturday.

Conor Bradley is the only other injury concern at present, though the right-back has been able to work in the gym as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Alexis Mac Allister will miss the visit of Fulham due to suspension but will then likely start against Southampton after a near two-week break.