Liverpool are seeking only their second win in eight visits when they face Everton on Saturday afternoon, and Arne Slot‘s team selection is predominantly straightforward.

For the final time in the Premier League, and likely ever, the Reds travel to Goodison Park with the objective of ensuring it is not two successive games with dropped points.

Liverpool have injuries and suspensions to consider as first in the table meets 15th.

Slot has choices across most departments, but remains restricted across his defence. So, here’s how the Reds could line up against Everton in the early kickoff.

Team News

Slot offered an update on his squad ahead of the short trip across Stanley Park:

Alexis Mac Allister suspended after yellow card vs. Newcastle

Alisson “not ready yet” but will be back “very soon”

Diogo Jota is close to “return,” as is Federico Chiesa

Konate, Tsimikas and Bradley all remain sidelined

Liverpool’s XI vs. Everton

With the abovementioned absences in mind, Liverpool’s team selection may just all but pick itself for the derby.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is certain to return from the start after coming off the bench in midweek to supply two assists, which would see Joe Gomez remain at centre-back.

In an ideal world, Andy Robertson would not be playing for the fourth game in a row, but there is little flexibility, and surely Slot will look to rest him when ringing the changes at Girona.

In midfield, Mac Allister’s suspension will inevitably lead to a trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mohamed Salah will certainly remain on the right wing, and after Darwin Nunez‘s poor showing at St James’ Park, he will be expected to be joined by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz:

Trent returns from the start, Quansah drops back to bench

Szoboszlai back in the XI, reuniting trio who started at Southampton

Diaz replaces Nunez as the central option up front

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

As for alternatives, there is not a lot of wiggle room, but if Slot felt the necessity to give Robertson a rest, then there is the off chance Gomez could move across.

This would require Quansah to slot in alongside Van Dijk at centre-back, with Alexander-Arnold offering the attacking impetus to his right.

It is hard to see Nunez keep his place, meaning the rest of the side is unchanged from above:

Quansah to start next to Van Dijk at centre-back

Gomez to move across to left-back

Salah, Gakpo and Diaz to lead the line

Those tweaks look like this:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

You sense the first XI is almost certainly what Slot will opt for at Goodison Park, though he could yet spring the surprise of another Nunez start.

Slot mentioned that he watched last season’s fixture and is eager for his team to “be aggressive, but in a concentrated and smart way,” so as not to be in the crosshairs of referee Michael Oliver.