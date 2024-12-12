Martin Zubimendi’s proposed switch to Liverpool may have come even closer than was reported, if information from Steve McManaman is to be believed.

Zubimendi was expected to complete a £51 million move to Anfield from Real Sociedad when, on the brink of a transfer, he buckled to pressure and stayed in Spain.

Liverpool had been willing to activate a release clause in his contract and almost certainly provide him a significant wage increase, but instead he stayed at his boyhood club.

It was a protracted process, with Zubimendi claimed to have agreed to join two weeks before pulling out, only to later insist that “a lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.”

The transfer may have come even closer to fruition than believed, with ex-Liverpool midfielder and part-time academy mentor McManaman claiming he had already begun his unveiling.

“I think you’re right,” he told Rio Ferdinand when, as part of TNT Sports‘ pre-match coverage of the 1-0 win over Girona, the former defender suggested Ryan Gravenberch‘s form was better than envisaged.

“The fact that Martin Zubimendi was practically signed, pictured [with] kit on, etc. etc.

“Then [that he] decided to go back on that and stay with Sociedad meant that Ryan Gravenberch along with Endo were the only two in that position.”

That Zubimendi is now claimed to have posed for official photographs in a Liverpool kit shows not only how far along the deal was, but also highlights why the club would be so frustrated at his U-turn.

It was been suggested that Liverpool could return for him in the future, and perhaps as early as next summer, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein indicating that he could now be ready to leave Sociedad.

That would remain of interest to the club, with it widely reported that they have not ruled out another bid in the future, though it could be clouded by Gravenberch’s form.

“[Gravenberch] got a bit lost at Bayern with injuries and not getting chosen, and the manager – Arne Slot of course knows the Dutch league, knows what he’s like – has put faith in him and he’s responded in kind,” McManaman continued.

“You only expect him to get better and better and better, let’s hope he stays free from any type of injury and he will flourish.”