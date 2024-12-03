Liverpool hold an interest in three high-profile forwards, while there is a chance of reviving their pursuit of No. 1 summer midfield target Martin Zubimendi.

In an in-depth update on Tuesday, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Zubimendi is “now coming to terms with the idea of leaving Real Sociedad.”

That comes after the midfielder made a late U-turn on a move to Liverpool ahead of the current campaign, having been “torn because it would have meant leaving La Real in the lurch.”

Ornstein explains that the current expectation is that “with time for him and Real Sociedad to prepare, rather than rush a decision, he will depart.”

However that will unlikely be in the January transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will renew their interest – particularly in light of Ryan Gravenberch‘s world-class form at the base of Arne Slot‘s midfield.

But it is known that the club still admire Zubimendi and it would be no surprise if they were to eventually sign him if he opts to leaves.

3 forwards of interest

Elsewhere in Ornstein’s update there was mention of interest from Liverpool in three high-profile forwards – though he did not link them with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

Reports in Germany have claimed concrete interest in the free-scoring Egyptian, but Bayern Munich, Juventus and Napoli are the only sides named by The Athletic, though “some of the Premier League‘s biggest clubs are set to join the race.”

Liverpool are, however, said to “hold a long-standing admiration” for Athletic Club left winger Nico Williams and, owing to a £46 million release clause in his contract, it is “probable he will move in 2025.”

Another potential target is Paris Saint-Germain’s versatile forward Xavi Simons – another natural left winger but capable in all positions across the front line – who is currently in his second season on loan at RB Leipzig.

Those close to the situation are said to “forecast a move to the Premier League or LaLiga,” and Ornstein explains that “Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid are seen as the most probable destinations.”

Finally, Liverpool continue to be linked with a striker they considered back in 2020, before they signed Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Canada’s Jonathan David was on a three-man shortlist along with Jota and Ismaila Sarr at the time, but stayed at Lille, for whom he has now scored 99 goals in 205 appearances.

But Ornstein reports that the 24-year-old, who will be “one of the most sought-after free agents in the market next summer,” is now “expected to move on” with Liverpool “among the sides who rate him.”

Speaking in his pre-Newcastle press conference on Tuesday, Slot explained Liverpool’s plan for the January transfer window.