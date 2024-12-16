Liverpool youngster Owen Beck scored his first goal of the season on loan at Blackburn, with Kaide Gordon also earning some much-needed minutes.

Beck has caught the eye since trading Anfield for Ewood Park back in the summer, producing a string of impressive performances from left-back.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old enjoyed his biggest contribution of the season to date, doubling Blackburn’s lead in their 2-0 win at home to Luton.

The ball fell invitingly to Beck inside the penalty area and he fired home emphatically with a host of bodies in front of him.

It was his 12th Championship appearance of the campaign and the Lancashire Telegraph praised him for taking his goal “really well”, adding that he “had time when it came out to him but he didn’t lash at it and he found the corner.”

Gordon came on as a late substitute in Norwich‘s 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley on Sunday afternoon, amid recent talk over his loan switch there.

The winger had been left out of the last three matchday squads.

There have been reports suggesting the 20-year-old will return to Liverpool in January, due to his lack of minutes, but he may hope this is a small step in the direction.

Ben Doak has shone at Middlesbrough this season, assisting five times, and he tasted victory once again on Saturday.

The Scot played for 75 minutes of his side’s 1-0 win at home to Millwall, taking them to sixth in the table and into the playoff places.

That said, Doak’s end product was lacking, with the Northern Echo‘s player ratings stating that it “wasn’t really his day as he failed to make the most of some decent positions by failing to pick out a teammate.”

Result-wise, it was a good day for Stefan Bajcetic for RB Salzburg, although the midfielder did only feature for 19 minutes as a substitute in the 3-0 win at home to SK Austria Klagenfurt.

Elsewhere, Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s absence is already being felt by Valencia, who were beaten 1-0 at Real Valladolid in La Liga on Friday night.

Lewis Koumas made the headlines with a brilliant goal for Stoke last weekend, but he was less noticeable in the 2-2 draw against Cardiff, starting the game before coming off before the hour mark.

Luca Stephenson played 83 minutes of a thrilling clash between Motherwell and Dundee United, with his visiting side losing 4-3.

There was defeat for Rhys Williams at Morecambe, too, as they were beaten 2-0 away to Cheltenham, leaving them stuck second-from-bottom in League Two.

Marcelo Pitaluga and Calvin Ramsay were both unused for Livingston and Wigan, respectively, not making the matchday squad.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Marcelo Pitaluga, Calvin Ramsay

Injured: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon