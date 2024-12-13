Kaide Gordon is expected to return to Liverpool in the January transfer window, with the young winger left out of the last three games for loan club Norwich.

After joining Championship side Norwich at the end of the summer, there were hopes that Gordon could finally find his feet at senior level after a torturous time with injury.

But the 20-year-old has barely featured for the Canaries since his move to Carrow Road, starting only one of eight appearances and clocking just 165 minutes on the pitch.

He has been left out of the squad entirely for the past three Championship fixtures, and most recently turned out for Norwich‘s U21s against PSV Eindhoven.

That is clearly not what either Gordon or his parent club were anticipating, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst reporting that talks are planned over a likely recall in January.

Gorst explains that “there is an expectation at Norwich that Gordon will return to Liverpool,” though the Reds are “yet to make a definitive call either way.”

Talks will take place in January, and Liverpool “may exercise their right to bring back the winger ahead of another move” as they seek regular game time for their player.

There is little chance of Gordon returning to take a role in Arne Slot‘s first-team squad and either another loan or half a season with the U21s is likely instead.

Gordon found the back of the net in a 4-0 win over Hull in October, which was his first senior goal in almost three years, but he has struggled to make an impact for Norwich otherwise.

Johannes Hoff Thorup has preferred three other options on the right flank instead, with Amankwah Forson and Ante Crnac regular starters and Emiliano Marcondes also starting over Gordon in a 3-0 loss to QPR earlier this month.

That comes despite none of those players being natural right wingers, which perhaps demonstrates how little Gordon has managed to win over his manager.

Liverpool are likely to run the rule over a number of loan deals in January, with Calvin Ramsay and Marcelo Pitaluga also failing to break through at Wigan and Livingston respectively.

Rhys Williams is due to return next month but Morecambe have already requested the deal be extended to the end of the season, while the Reds hold a recall option for Ben Doak but are unlikely to terminate his stay at Middlesbrough.