Thursday’s news brings the latest on Liverpool’s admiration for two forwards, plus League Cup progression and two big changes at Premier League clubs.

Lille forward Jonathan David has been linked to the club as far back as 2021, and the admiration does not appear to have dwindled as he has got older.

As per the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, the Reds are “among the sides who rate him,” as they keep tabs on a player who will be a free agent in the summer as it stands.

The 24-year-old has a contract offer but he “is expected to move on” at the end of the season.

David, a centre forward, has 17 goals and four assists in 25 appearances for Lille in 2024/25 and we ought to get a closer look when they play at Anfield on January 21.

The Canada international ticks boxes for the No. 9 position, youth and experience – he will be one of countless players on the club’s watchlist in another nod that this an area Slot wants to address.

Arne Slot became the first manager in 136 years to win 20 of his first 24 games in charge of a club in the English top flight, the last to do so was in 1888/89 – that’s incredible

You will have noticed Slot was not alone in the stands on Wednesday night, that man has now been confirmed to be one of the latest additions to the backroom staff after leaving Feyenoord

Liverpool reportedly expressed interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window – an exciting talent, does that hint at our future forward plans?

Wataru Endo was mightily impressive on the south coast and his manager twice stopped journalists to sing his praises, saying he “deserves all the respect.” Is right

Thiago is expected to return to Barcelona in a coaching capacity in January after being required to return to the UK – it would’ve been great to keep him at the AXA (MARCA)

In case you missed it, the kickoff time for the league trip to Man City on February 23 has been confirmed for 4.30pm – we’ve got a while before then!

Liverpool confirmed their place in another League Cup semi-final with their win over Southampton on Wednesday evening, but are two more games a good thing?

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan was joined by fellow Red Elli to discuss…

“I’m happy we’ve made it through to another semi-final, especially in Slot’s first season. “The club exists to win trophies, and this is just par for the course for a club like Liverpool. Although, I do hope we bolster the squad with a few quality signings in January.”

The Friedkin Group has completed their takeover of Everton, believed to be a deal in excess of £400 million for 99.5% of the club – they’re in for a fun ride… (BBC)

Wolves have appointed former Porto manager Vitor Pereira to replace Gary O’Neil, they’re 19th in the league with just nine points – wonder if VAR will be kind to them now?

Tottenham host Man United in the final League Cup quarter-final tie tonight (8pm UK), the semi-final draw will take place after the match – would you want either in the last four?

If we turn the clocks back to 1959, Bill Shankly is leading Liverpool in a match for the very first time against Cardiff.

It ended in a 4-0 defeat in front of 27,291 fans, but it was far from indicative of the places the legendary Scot would take us in the following 15 years.

The Anfield clash was the start of what would be an epic journey, one that is now set to take to the TV screens with a multi-episode drama series in the works.

This day in 2020 was also when Jurgen Klopp‘s side inflicted a 7-0 thumping on Crystal Palace – it was the first time in Premier League history that seven different players from one side assisted a goal in a single match.