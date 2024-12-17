Sergio Aguero has made a huge call about Mohamed Salah‘s contract situation, while key team news has emerged before the trip to Southampton.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool supporters are looking for anything positive regarding Salah’s future, and an unlikely source claims a new contract is already wrapped up.

In quotes reported by the Liverpool Echo, former Man City striker – and Liverpool fan – Aguero claimed the Reds legend has agreed to a two-year extension at Anfield.

“As I understand, Salah’s renewed his contract with Liverpool for two more seasons,” Aguero said.

“I think this should clear all doubts about his future. He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

If true – if! – Liverpool now know they will be without Salah over Christmas next year, with the dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations confirmed.

The tournament will take place from Sunday, December 21, 2025 to Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Diogo Jota won’t start against Southampton, with Arne Slot revealing he is “not completely fit.” What we’d all give to have Jota available all season!

Federico Chiesa will play against Saints, according to Slot, who also confirmed two starters

Jamie Carragher has talked up Liverpool signing Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez to “address” the left-back situation

Slot is hopeful of avoiding further bans despite his admission that can be “emotional” on the touchline. He also had a little dig at referees for good measure!

More from This Is Anfield

Jack Lusby has taken a look at Liverpool’s potential starting lineup options for tomorrow night – would the XI below be your choice?

Elsewhere in the football world today

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the final two games of his seven-match ban after his appeal was dismissed. He’s out of the Liverpool game on Sunday! (PA)

Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended by the FA after failing a drugs test, with a ban of up to four years possible! (Sky Sports)

Wolves have agreed a deal for Vitor Pereira to become their new head coach, following the dismissal of Gary O’Neil (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Gerard Houllier’s 100th match in sole charge of Liverpool was a memorable one, as the Reds won 1-0 away to Man United on this day in 2000.

Danny Murphy’s free-kick earned Liverpool their first victory at Old Trafford since 1990 and their maiden win there in the Premier League.

On This Day in 2000, Danny Murphy silenced Old Trafford by scoring THAT free-kick against Man United ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/GD3VorBiLo — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) December 17, 2024

In fact, this day in history has a couple more happy memories against United, too.

Robbie Fowler scored both goals in a 2-0 triumph at Anfield in 1995, while way back in 1921 a 2-1 home win was also secured.