Jamie Carragher has stressed the importance of Liverpool addressing their left-back situation in January, with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez a favourite of his.

It is fair to say that Andy Robertson has had an unconvincing season so far, falling below the elite levels we have grown accustomed to since 2017.

A low point for the Scot came on Saturday, with his red card against Fulham ultimately key in Liverpool dropping points in the Premier League title race.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher mentioned Kerkez – a player already linked with a move to Anfield – as a good choice for the Reds to bring in.

"He's been a revelation at Bournemouth" ?@Carra23 on Milos Kerkez ? pic.twitter.com/agutp2JYjR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 16, 2024

“Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth,” Carragher said.

“The only reason why I mentioned Liverpool is the fact that, yes they’re probably looking for someone in that position, but the sporting director who brought him to Bournemouth, Richard Hughes, is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“He’s aggressive, he’s got pace. Even when you look at him he looks like a full-back – really aggressive bombing up and down the left side.

“He’s been superb since he’s come into the Premier League and he’s certainly one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on because he’s made that much of an impact.”

Carragher went on to discuss Robertson’s struggles, admitting that he is out of form but was arguably hindered by injury against Fulham.

“Robertson is having a tough time and it’s a very unforgiving position,” Carragher said.

“He doesn’t look like he’s running back fully, he’s had a whack then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card.

“He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any backup and it’s something they need to address in January.”

How bad are Robertson’s struggles?

Football is as knee-jerk as it has ever been, with players written off in no time after a dip in form.

In Robertson’s case, there is a middle ground that needs to be found, with the No. 26 no longer the force he used to be at his absolute peak.

At 30 years of age, and with seven-and-a-half intense years at Liverpool under his belt, that’s no great surprise.

Calling for a long-term replacement makes complete sense, with 21-year-old Kerkez a particularly exciting left-back known to have been of previous interest to both Hughes and Arne Slot.

Robertson still has plenty to offer moving forward, however, still shining in matches and producing an emphatic response to some criticism in the 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa last month.

It’s a case of gradually reducing his minutes and finding a superior long-term option, and Kerkez would be perfect – whether that be in January or next summer.