Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in initial talks with Liverpool over a possible contract extension, but well-placed sources are still “unclear” on the outcome.

Alexander-Arnold’s future beyond the end of the season appears less certain than that of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

While Van Dijk and Salah are both yet to reach a breakthrough in talks with Liverpool, the expectation remains that they will eventually sign new terms.

With Real Madrid among the clubs courting the vice-captain, however, it could be that this is Alexander-Arnold’s final season at Anfield.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, dialogue with the club is “ongoing” as the two parties size each other up with regards a potential new deal.

But Ornstein adds that “it remains unclear how the matter will conclude.”

Given his update also included news on offers for Van Dijk and Salah, the likelihood is that his source is one close to the club, rather than the players themselves.

Earlier in the week, Ornstein explained that Liverpool were “working hard to keep [Alexander-Arnold]” but “will need to do what it takes to meet his wishes.”

That would rightly suggest that Alexander-Arnold’s camp has the control in this situation, as the 26-year-old can use the concrete interest from Real Madrid to hold firm over his desired terms.

According to Spotrac, the right-back is Liverpool’s third-highest earner on £180,000 per week, placing him behind Salah (£350,000 a week) and Van Dijk (£220,000 a week) on the current payroll.

He will almost certainly be seeking a significant pay rise, likely closer to that which Salah currently earns, and given both the Egyptian and Liverpool’s captain also need to sign fresh terms this could prove difficult to negotiate.

Ornstein reports that the club have already made a formal offer to Van Dijk, while progress is considered imminent when it comes to Salah.

Mac Allister has his say on contracts

Like Liverpool supporters, Alexis Mac Allister hopes for them all to stay but has admitted he and his teammates “can’t get involved.”

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the No. 10 said: “Obviously we want to share a lot of years with [Salah], but that’s a personal decision.

“The club has to make a decision and we can’t get involved.

“Hopefully they can come to an agreement because we want him and Virgil and Trent to continue with us. Hopefully that will be the case.”

