Alexis Mac Allister has spoken about the expiring contracts of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying that “hopefully” the players will all “come to an agreement” to stay at Liverpool.

With the trio’s contracts expiring in the summer, the Reds would lose three of their best players if none were to sign new deals.

Like Liverpool supporters, Alexis Mac Allister hopes for them all to stay but has admitted he and his teammates “can’t get involved.”

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, the No. 10 said: “Obviously we want to share a lot of years with him (Salah), but that’s a personal decision. The club has to make a decision and we can’t get involved.

“Hopefully they can come to an agreement because we want him and Virgil and Trent to continue with us. Hopefully that will be the case.”

ESPN sources report talks are “positive”

With Salah consistently proving pivotal at the top end of the pitch, it is the Egyptian’s situation that is taking the most headlines at the moment.

Should the 32-year-old score against Newcastle, he will equal his best run of netting in seven successive Premier League games for Liverpool. His previous best run was set between August and October 2021.

Asked about his high-flying teammate, Mac Allister said: “When you see him every day, he’s a person who works very hard, who is tireless.

“He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave, always prepared for whatever may come. He carries that to the pitch and he always helps us in decisive moments when big players get tougher, he’s there. That makes us all glad.”

There is no question of Salah’s professionalism and ESPN report that “a source” has told them “that talks between Salah’s representatives and Liverpool have been ongoing and positive, although his contract discussions were always expected to be complex and take time.”

The latest line to go public seems to have come from Salah’s side, as Simon Hughes of the Athletic reported that the winger “would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the club’s handling of negotiations.”

Van Dijk has also previously spoken of his desire to stay on Merseyside.

Speaking to the media while on duty with the Netherlands in September, the captain said: “At both teams, I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader, and I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.”

The outlook on Alexander-Arnold’s Reds future seems to be less positive, however.

His good friend, Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham, said last week: “He’s a really good mate of mine and I want him to do really well, normally. Obviously, not tomorrow night (LFC 2-0 Madrid).

“We’ll see what happens, but he’s a Liverpool player.”

Alexander-Arnold has remained coy on the subject, refusing to commit to Liverpool in the long term.