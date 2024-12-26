Virgil van Dijk has welcomed the notable change to Liverpool’s pre-match routine ahead of home games this season, which was instigated by Arne Slot.

On the eve of a matchday, both home and away, clubs often book an overnight stay for the squad — and this was the case under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds first stayed at the Hope Street Hotel before later moving to the Titanic Hotel ahead of a fixture at Anfield, but that is no longer the case.

Slot has elected to see his team sleep in their own homes before a home game as he feels “it gives you the best rest possible” as “the best place to sleep is your own bed.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Van Dijk discussed the benefits of the new routine while being intentional not to discredit the regime under Klopp.

“It’s everyone’s own preference, but it’s the rules now,” Van Dijk explained.

“Personally, I like to sleep in my own bed and be with my family, and so it works out quite well.

“But what we did in the past worked out quite well, too, as we’ve been very successful in terms of winning.

“Personally, at this stage of my life, I definitely like to be as much at home as possible.

“And I’ve got all the resources to get myself ready in terms of recovery, whether it’s a pool, sauna, ice bath, or anything else I need to get ready.

“Obviously, we travel quite a lot [as well]. FaceTime is a big tool that could sort of keep you a little with your family.

“But this year, the regime has changed, and we have a little bit more time to be home and not spending time in too many hotels, and it gives you a little bit more time to be with your family.”

With a minimum of 24 home games a season and plenty of travel across the UK and Europe, maximising time spent in the comfort of a player’s home will only be beneficial.

As the team no longer stay overnight in the same location ahead of an Anfield fixture, they instead regroup on the morning of the match before travelling together on the team bus.