Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has explained he is still in touch with former manager Jurgen Klopp, describing him as a “life-changing” figure.

A new era under Arne Slot may be going superbly for the Reds, but the impact of his predecessor at Anfield will never be forgotten.

Klopp and Van Dijk enjoyed a special relationship during six-and-a-half years together, winning the Premier League, Champions League and four other trophies.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Dutchman confirmed that he remains in contact with his old boss, as he prepares to start his new role as head of football for the Red Bull group.

“Yes,” said Van Dijk when asked if he has contact with Klopp. “He is on holiday at the moment, enjoying himself.

“He’s going back to work, obviously, very soon. I always knew that it won’t take long that he is going to be back at work, knowing the person he is.”

Klopp has been spotted enjoying a holiday in Australia before getting back to work, having enjoyed a sustained period of rest since leaving Liverpool in May.

Van Dijk also discussed the impact that the 57-year-old had on him during their time together between 2018 and 2024, not just in a footballing sense.

“What a manager,” he added.

“From the very first day that I met him until obviously today, he’s been a very important figure in my football career and I would say in my life as well.

“Because it is still life-changing what he has done for me and my family. So, I’m always grateful.”

Finally, Van Dijk was quizzed about what he’s learned from the charismatic German, with a strong work ethic clearly standing out.

“I think it is definitely the leadership. The fact that as a leader you have to put others in front of you instead of being on top,” he said.

“You have to be the one that is always looking out for others and let others go in front. I think that’s definitely a big thing and also the hard work each and every day.

“Never let a day go past that you think I didn’t give everything today to improve.”

It is heartwarming to know that Van Dijk and Klopp still have a great relationship, rather than simply stopping contact after parting ways.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Virgil van Dijk's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p><div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-1 ai-insert-15-32239839' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-15-32239839' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='15'></div> <div class='ai-viewports ai-viewport-2 ai-viewport-3 ai-insert-4-70422464' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;' data-insertion-position='prepend' data-selector='.ai-insert-4-70422464' data-insertion-no-dbg data-code='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' data-block='4'></div> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Virgil van Dijk's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

The former Liverpool manager built a special bond with his players, however, so it is no great surprise to hear that that is the case.

For Van Dijk, it’s now a case of leading the Reds to Premier League title glory this season under Slot, using many of the things he has learned from Klopp as inspiration.