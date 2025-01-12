Arne Slot worked with a large squad ahead of Liverpool’s final league game of the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven, with 12 youngsters called up.

The Reds will travel to Eindhoven later on Tuesday with Slot and one of his players set to preview their clash with PSV in a press conference at 6.45pm (GMT).

Before the flight to the Netherlands, the head coach and his staff put a sizeable squad through their paces in a session at the AXA Training Centre.

The headline news came with Joe Gomez involved again after a lengthy period out with a hamstring injury, though it remains to be seen if he will be included in the eventual squad.

Working alongside the returning centre-back was the regular core of senior players and a large crop of youngsters called up from the academy.

That included regulars in first-team training such as Jayden Danns, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha, plus centre-back Amara Nallo and left-back James Norris who have also both made the matchday squad already this season.

Dominic Corness is another with considerable experience, the 21-year-old fleshing out the midfield ranks in a spirited session, as did right-back Isaac Mabaya.

Lesser-known faces included attackers Kieran Morrison and Trent Kone-Doherty, both 18, versatile midfielder Tommy Pilling, 20, and centre-back Wellity Lucky, 19.

The inclusion of such a large number of academy players could suggest Slot has plans to rotate for a game that means little for Liverpool.

While they require at least a point to guarantee top spot in the Champions League‘s league phase, they are already assured of progress as one of the top two and face a tough draw for the last 16 regardless.

Eleven of those 12 youngsters called up are eligible to feature in the competition, with Ngumoha the only player who is not able to feature.

That comes with the 16-year-old having been signed from Chelsea in the summer and thus not meeting the threshold to be considered for List B in the Champions League.

If Liverpool do wish to use Ngumoha in the knockout stages he will need to be registered as part of the senior squad on List A, as was the case with both Nallo and Nyoni at the start of the competition.

Liverpool squad in training for PSV

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris, Mabaya, Lucky, Nallo

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Endo, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni, Pilling, Corness, Morrison

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty