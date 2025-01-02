Liverpool are not expected to conduct any major business in the January window, but two young players linked with loan moves both trained on the eve of Lille’s Champions League visit.

Arne Slot and his side reconvened at the AXA Training Centre on Monday following their dramatic late win at Brentford, with Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota the notable absentees.

The latter made a complaint after his cameo at Forest and subsequently missed the weekend’s fixture, and he is now unlikely to feature at Anfield on Tuesday after missing training.

Jayden Danns and James McConnell, however, were present for the session as their names continue to be linked with possible loan moves for the remainder of the season.

At the start of the month, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reported both were under consideration for a temporary switch after injuries derailed their hopes in the summer.

Slot recently explained the dilemma Liverpool are facing as he discussed Danns’ future in the context of Jota’s latest injury setback, as long-term needs also have to be considered.

Both Danns and McConnell have been linked with Championship clubs, but for now remain at Liverpool – though involvement off the bench on Tuesday is questionable.

Tyler Morton is another with question marks over his future after admitting it’s time for him to be “selfish” about his next step, but he too trained with the first-team on Monday.

And it was clearly a very cold afternoon at Kirkby!

Thankfully, there were no surprise absences for the Reds as every player who featured at Brentford was accounted for, including match-winning hero Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan will be one of a handful of players hoping to be named in the starting lineup against Lille after just one start across the club’s last six games.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah will also be eyeing involvement, but it remains to be seen how strong Slot will go against a Lille side who are unbeaten in 21 matches.

The Liverpool boss is expected to offer some hints when he speaks to members of the media at 3.30pm (GMT) on Monday.

Liverpool squad pictured in Monday’s training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns