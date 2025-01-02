With the January transfer window now open, the Liverpool youngsters who did not get a loan move in the summer will now be in line for one.

New Year’s Day saw the transfer window open for the majority of European leagues, and we quickly had Real Madrid attempt to lure Trent Alexander-Arnold – not with any success.

On the loan front, though, there could be movement at Anfield as the club consider what is best for each of their young players – stay and train with Arne Slot and Co. or get experience elsewhere.

As per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Jayden Danns and James McConnell will be under consideration for a loan move after both seeing injuries derail their chances in the summer window.

Two key factors will play a role in whether they end up temporarily moving on, and that includes injuries to the first-team squad and the compatibility of any interested club.

Liverpool “think both are ready to play regular football,” but that is not to come at Anfield this season unless we are ravaged by the injury crisis seen at the backend of last season.

Danns, 18, has made one senior appearance off the bench this season on comeback from a long-term back injury and Steele notes that Derby – 17th in the Championship – have been “mooted as a potential destination.”

Twenty-year-old McConnell, meanwhile, could see Blackburn reignite their interest after an ankle injury blocked any potential switch – Owen Beck is currently reaping the rewards of a move to Ewood Park.

When could we see movement?

Liverpool have a run of eight games across four competitions in January, and Slot has already said that he intends to rotate his side in the FA Cup clash against Accrington Stanley.

The January 11 meeting against the League Two club is an obvious fixture to rest, rotate and give chances to fringe and youth players – Slot has averaged 8.3 changes for the League Cup.

Danns and McConnell will be considered for the cup game, as well as Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa, meaning no move will be expected before then.

The club will be courting interest throughout the month but they have until the close of the window on February 3 to sign off on any deals.

As per reports, Rhys Williams has already seen his loan at Morecambe extended after becoming an ever-present throughout their League Two relegation fight.