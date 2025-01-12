Arne Slot has described Rio Ngumoha‘s Liverpool debut as a “special day” for the player, saying supporters “liked what they saw” from him.

Ngumoha was a surprise inclusion for the Reds on Saturday, becoming the youngest starter in the history of the club.

The 16-year-old produced a lively performance in the 4-0 win over Accrington, completing three out of seven dribbles and having five touches inside the visitors’ penalty area, per FotMob.

There was a fearlessness about Ngumoha’s display, as he repaid Slot’s faith in him, and speaking after the game, Liverpool’s head coach heaped praise on the winger.

“He’s been with us now for half a season. Every time when he comes training with us we see what his qualities are,” Slot said.

“He can dominate one-v-one situations, he is very quick on his feet, he can change directions really fast.

“I’m always happy if a player makes his debut that he shows what we see on the training ground as well, so the fans could see it.

“And I think the fans liked what they saw; you could feel this in the stadium in the first half already and when I took him out from the reaction of the fans they liked what they saw as well.

“So, special day for him – making your debut, win. He will sleep well tonight, I assume.”

Is Rio Ngumoha a future star at Liverpool?

Predicting the career trajectory of any young player is hard, with some making the grade and others falling by the wayside.

On this evidence, though, Ngumoha could have a big future ahead of him, and the fact that Slot was willing to start him at just 16 is telling.

The teenage winger has caught the eye so much since arriving from Chelsea last summer, assisting twice in five UEFA Youth League appearances, and he made the step up to senior level look seamless.

Ngumoha is an England U17 international, winning three caps to date, with two goals in one cap for the U15s further highlighting his talent.

It is a case of Liverpool managing him carefully now, allowing him to grow at youth level, but the early signs are extremely promising.