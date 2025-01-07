Ahead of Liverpool’s League Cup match against Tottenham, Arne Slot has refused to confirm which goalkeeper, Alisson or Caoimhin Kelleher, will start, hinting that it could be the former.

In recent years, Kelleher has made the League Cup his own, triumphing in Liverpool’s penalty shootout win over Chelsea in 2022 before again proving pivotal in the Reds’ victory against the same opponents in 2024’s Wembley success.

However, Alisson could be set to take his place in goal despite the Irish international playing in two of the previous three rounds – Vitezslav Jaros played in the tie at Brighton.

When asked the question directly of who will start between the posts, Slot said: “I think I have decided the whole lineup already but in many ways people have tried to get to know what the lineup is, what I know.”

A reporter followed up by suggesting that the League Cup tends to be Kelleher’s competition, to which Slot responded: “Yeah, I know but I said many times that there are many things going into a lineup.

“That’s the same for tomorrow again.

“So you will find out tomorrow what arguments there are, and if they ask me before the game or after the game, I’m always more than happy to answer those questions.

“But, first of all, the players should know how we’re going to play, and if all of them are available – that is also something we have to find out.”

Earlier this season, Slot confirmed Kelleher would be playing before the cup matches against West Ham and Southampton. He also hinted that Jaros would play before the fixture against Brighton.

This, combined with the prospect of Kelleher playing on Saturday against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, leads us to believe there is a good chance of Slot bucking the cup trend and starting Alisson against Tottenham.

Though the Brazilian is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, as Slot said himself, Liverpool fans should have no qualms with Kelleher starting given his brilliant form this season.

Aside from his costly mistake in the Reds’ 3-3 draw at Newcastle, Kelleher performed brilliantly when asked to stand in for Alisson.

The 26-year-old has already played 13 times this season, just one fewer than Alisson, and has conceded the same number of goals (11) as the No. 1.