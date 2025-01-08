Arne Slot has named a strong lineup for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Tottenham, with four changes made as Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota start.

For the second time in less than three weeks the Reds are back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but this time are aiming to put one foot into the Carabao Cup final.

Slot’s side arrive off the back a disappointing draw, though their 24-game unbeaten streak remains across all competitions – and the aim is to extend it tonight.

Alisson has been opted for over Caoimhin Kelleher, marking only his second appearance in this competition for the club.

In the backline, Bradley replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold and is joined by Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch makes his fifth successive start and first in this competition this season and is joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones – Dominik Szoboszlai remains absent due to illness.

Mohamed Salah remains an immovable force on the right wing and accompanies Cody Gakpo and Jota in attack, the latter is making his first start since his rib injury in October.

It is a strong lineup from Slot, who also has a deep bench to turn to with the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez among his nine substitute options.

Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Substitutes: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Olusesi, Moore, Min-Hyeok, Johnson, werner, Lankshear

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez