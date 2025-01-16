Almost a year on from the announcement of a special documentary on Jurgen Klopp‘s final season at Liverpool, plans for its release have changed dramatically.

Back in January 2024, Liverpool announced that filming was underway on a behind-the-scenes documentary which would ultimately chart Klopp’s final months in charge.

While the German would go on to reveal that he would leave at the end of the campaign, a camera crew had already been permitted access to a number of never-before-seen areas within Klopp’s work.

But a limp end to the season – which saw Liverpool fight for four trophies but end with only the Carabao Cup, finishing third in the Premier League – and the ushering of a new era at Anfield saw talk of its release quieten.

However, the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace now reports that the documentary will be released – only with significant changes.

It explained that the focus “has been changed to a retrospective of the entire Jurgen Klopp era,” and despite the wider scope of the series the number of episodes has been cut from eight to four.

Wallace writes: “It became clear it would be difficult to launch the series in the summer in its original format, when a new manager would be in place.

“Although much of the documentary focuses on last season, the scope has been extended to all of Klopp’s time.”

There appeared issues in securing a deal with a streaming platform, with reports in April signalling that Disney+ were front-runners before an update in August suggesting Amazon could front its release.

But with the legendary former manager among those to have been reinterviewed in the past eight months, a streaming deal has now been finalised with an unnamed provider.

Realistically, given the early success of Klopp’s successor Slot, the demand for a documentary has now diminished – certainly as a retrospective.

The appeal of others such as Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ series focused on Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham, as well as Netflix’s ‘Sunderland ’til I Die’ and Disney+’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, is the sense of currency.

It is maintained that the unnamed Klopp documentary is still a club project alongside production company Lorton Entertainment, which guarantees editorial control.

No release date has been confirmed at this stage, but the hope would be that Slot’s first season in charge of the club can reach its conclusion before any focus on his predecessor.