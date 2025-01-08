It has been reiterated that Liverpool owners FSG have no desire to sell to Elon Musk after his father said the world’s richest man would “like to” buy the club.

FSG (Fenway Sports Group) have been the majority owners of Liverpool since their takeover in 2010.

The group were “exploring a sale,” said Reds chairman Tom Werner in 2022, but those plans have since been abandoned.

Amid rumours that Musk is interested in Liverpool, his father, Errol Musk, was asked if Elon would like to buy the club, to which he said there had been a ‘desire expressed’.

The Times, however, reports that there has been “no contact” between Musk and FSG.

"Does your son want to buy Liverpool Football Club?" "I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price." Errol Musk confirms that his son, @ElonMusk, is interested in buying Premier League side Liverpool.@KaitBorsay pic.twitter.com/2xcRPH0b6k — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) January 7, 2025

Journalist Matt Lawton added: “Insiders also insist there is no desire to have any such discussions as a result of a radio interview they claim not to be taking terribly seriously.”

As mentioned above, Errol Musk was asked directly if Elon wanted to buy the Reds. He replied on Times Radio: “I can’t comment on that, they’ll raise the price! I can’t comment on that. I can’t tell you that.”

Pushed further on whether Elon would like to purchase LFC, Musk Sr. said: “Oh yes, oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he is buying it, you know, so we’ll have to see.

“He would like to yes obviously, you know, anybody would want to. So would I.”

Asked why Musk was interested in the Reds, Erroll added: “Well my mum, his grandmother, was born in Liverpool and we have relatives in Liverpool.

“And we were fortunate enough to know quite a few of The Beatles because they grew up with us, my family, and so we feel attached to Liverpool.”

The news that FSG aren’t interested in selling to Elon Musk will come as a relief to many supporters.

Musk founded Tesla Motors and is now an advisor to the USA’s president elect, Donald Trump. The billionaire is the richest individual in the world according to Forbes, with a net worth of £334 billion.

He owns X (formerly Twitter) and has repeatedly expressed far-right political viewpoints on the platform – not a position that would align with Merseyside’s cultural standing.

In May 2024, Forbes valued Liverpool FC at £4.2 billion, the fourth-biggest sum of any football club.