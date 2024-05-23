Liverpool FC valued over 14 times what FSG paid in 2010

Fenway Sports Group have been Liverpool’s owners since 2010 and have overseen incredible financial growth, taking a club close to administration to the fourth-most valuable football team.

In October, it will be the 14th anniversary of FSG taking over at Anfield, having parted with £300 million to take the club out of the hands of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

They have not done everything right, far from it, but they have made the club sustainable and played a significant part in taking Liverpool back to the top of club football.

On Thursday, Forbes released their list of the most valuable football teams for 2024, and Liverpool were ranked fourth with a valuation of £4.2 billion ($5.37 billion).

That is 14 times the amount FSG parted with in 2010!

The valuation sees Liverpool sit behind only Real Madrid (£5.19 billion), Man United (£5.15 billion) and Barcelona (£4.4 billion) in Forbes’ world standings.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds were restored to their perch on the field, and off it, FSG selling minority stakes to RedBird Capital and Dynasty Equity will have played its part in the valuation.

This is in addition to broadcast deals, various commercial deals and kit sponsorships – which is set to see Liverpool swap Nike for Adidas from 2025/26.

Liverpool’s operating income, as per Forbes, sits at £79.4 million ($102 million), the lowest of the top five – which includes Man City, who are valued at £4 billion.

The Reds are in the midst of significant change on and off the field, with a new-look hierarchy that heralded the return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of Arne Slot as head coach.