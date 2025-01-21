Liverpool find themselves in a precarious contract position, and Ibrahima Konate‘s comments on a new deal has led to further concerns for fans.

As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will be out of contract in the summer and can sign for a new club as a free agent.

They are not the only futures in need of sorting as Richard Hughes and Co. have a further 13 contracts that expire in either 2026 or 2027.

Ibrahima Konate‘s current deal ends in 2026 and he confirmed on Monday that he has been offered a new deal, which he has yet to sign – triggering fans to voice various concerns on the issue.

The outcome of talks with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah will cause a domino effect, irrespective of if they opt to leave or sign new deals.

Other players in talks will be awaiting the outcome as salary increases will grow their bargaining power – which the aforementioned trio will also be doing – while departures could lead others to run down their deals.

You cannot blame the likes of Konate, though, as these fans rightly point out:

If I was Konate, I’d wait for the club to show me they mean business and want to keep their best players and sort the main three contracts out before committing my own future. That’s what he will do and I don’t blame him. #LFC pic.twitter.com/WpQCE6J8k7 — Asim (@asim_lfc) January 20, 2025

Konate another seemingly not all that close to a new deal. Been receptive to the club trying to get the best deal for their part as well but it is a bit mad that we are this far into the season seemingly negotiating 5 contracts and had no substantial breakthrough on any. — Dan (@Dan23_92) January 20, 2025

Think Konate is holding back on signing his contract because he wants to see what Van Djik, Trent and Mo do. — Karl Guimerans (@Karl939) January 20, 2025

Seems clear konate’s agent has told him to wait it out and see what happens with the other 3, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a club be so good on the pitch and a complete shit show off it like this before — Dean (@deanthomas_88) January 20, 2025

The uncertainty over Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah has created a bottleneck and Liverpool cannot move forward as every player will be looking at each other before making a decision.

In five months, every first-team player except seven have their contracts expiring within two years. It is a hefty squad management job for Hughes and Co. and we haven’t had the best of starts.

It is one big game of chess, a concerning one at that for those of us watching on:

Hard to sort contracts right now because everyone is going to be waiting to see what the club offer Van Dijk, Trent and Salah. If there's a new ceiling for wages, there's going to be a higher floor. https://t.co/qywU9q2vGQ — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 20, 2025

Maybe it’s not money he’s concerned about. Maybe it’s the fact that 3 of of our best players could well be leaving in 5 months. One of them is his CB partner who he says is the best in the world ?. More players will follow unless the club shows ambition — Danny (@DannyDobs) January 20, 2025

Probably the case with most players in sight of renewing a contract. It also impacts players we might want to sign. If all 3 leave, top prospects won’t want to come. — Dave B (@Bravedave2010) January 20, 2025

Just another that’s going to be dragged out… same as Diaz. Can Liverpool actually deal with new contracts? https://t.co/Yq6J4YVcAR — ? (@LFCApproved) January 20, 2025

Why would you sign a new contract if potentially 3 top players could be leaving in the summer and also the lack of transfers! — Joel (@wybrowj) January 20, 2025

Horrible situation to be in. We just need to know what is going on with Salah, Van Dijk and Trent so we can move forward as a club ? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 20, 2025

Liverpool are being held up by their inability to resolve the futures of their out-of-contract trio, which has been passed from one person to the next over recent years.

It has been a sideshow to an otherwise impressive debut season for Arne Slot and one can only hope it does not continue much longer into the campaign, but we’ve had few signs to the contrary.