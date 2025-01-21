➔ SUPPORT US
“Horrible situation” – Liverpool fans voice latest contract concerns after Konate offer

Liverpool find themselves in a precarious contract position, and Ibrahima Konate‘s comments on a new deal has led to further concerns for fans.

As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will be out of contract in the summer and can sign for a new club as a free agent.

They are not the only futures in need of sorting as Richard Hughes and Co. have a further 13 contracts that expire in either 2026 or 2027.

• READ: Liverpool FC contract expiry dates

Ibrahima Konate‘s current deal ends in 2026 and he confirmed on Monday that he has been offered a new deal, which he has yet to sign – triggering fans to voice various concerns on the issue.

The outcome of talks with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah will cause a domino effect, irrespective of if they opt to leave or sign new deals.

Other players in talks will be awaiting the outcome as salary increases will grow their bargaining power – which the aforementioned trio will also be doing – while departures could lead others to run down their deals.

You cannot blame the likes of Konate, though, as these fans rightly point out:

The uncertainty over Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah has created a bottleneck and Liverpool cannot move forward as every player will be looking at each other before making a decision.

In five months, every first-team player except seven have their contracts expiring within two years. It is a hefty squad management job for Hughes and Co. and we haven’t had the best of starts.

It is one big game of chess, a concerning one at that for those of us watching on:

Liverpool are being held up by their inability to resolve the futures of their out-of-contract trio, which has been passed from one person to the next over recent years.

It has been a sideshow to an otherwise impressive debut season for Arne Slot and one can only hope it does not continue much longer into the campaign, but we’ve had few signs to the contrary.

