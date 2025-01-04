➔ SUPPORT US
PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool's assistant coach John Heitinga during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool coach’s agent confirms he will stay amid Championship interest

Liverpool first-team coach Johnny Heitinga is set to remain at Anfield for the rest of this season, despite recent rumours linking him with a move away.

Heitinga joined the Reds to be part of Arne Slot‘s backroom team last summer, coming in from being David Moyes’ assistant at West Ham during the 2023/24 season.

The Dutchman’s move to Liverpool had an element of controversy about it, however, given his past as an Everton player, making 140 appearances for the Reds’ local rivals.

It has been a successful start to life at Anfield for Heitinga to date, playing his part in the Reds topping the Premier League and winning every Champions League game.

The 41-year-old has been linked with taking the vacant manager’s job at West Brom, however, following Carlos Corberan’s decision to move to Valencia.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (L) with assistant coach John Heitinga (C) and lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters (R) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Now, Heitinga’s agent, Rob Jansen, has confirmed to De Telegraaf that he will “definitely stay at Liverpool this season”, allaying fears about his exit.

This will no doubt be music to the ears of Slot, who explained the decision to bring him in back in July last year.

• READ: How John Heitinga has become quietly key for Liverpool

“John has played many games in the Premier League and last season he was an assistant coach at West Ham, so brings experience as a player, but also as an assistant in this league,” Slot said.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 9, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot with his staff first assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff, assistant coach John Heitinga, first team individual development coach Aaron Briggs on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He worked with someone that I know really well, and the two of us have quite a similar playing style, so I think it’s not going to take long for him to understand exactly what we want with the players.”

The last thing Slot needs is anything derailing Liverpool’s relentless season, with the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah dominating the headlines.

Losing Heitinga midway through the campaign would have had the potential to be a needless distraction, so this has to be deemed a big positive.

