Liverpool first-team coach Johnny Heitinga is set to remain at Anfield for the rest of this season, despite recent rumours linking him with a move away.

Heitinga joined the Reds to be part of Arne Slot‘s backroom team last summer, coming in from being David Moyes’ assistant at West Ham during the 2023/24 season.

The Dutchman’s move to Liverpool had an element of controversy about it, however, given his past as an Everton player, making 140 appearances for the Reds’ local rivals.

It has been a successful start to life at Anfield for Heitinga to date, playing his part in the Reds topping the Premier League and winning every Champions League game.

The 41-year-old has been linked with taking the vacant manager’s job at West Brom, however, following Carlos Corberan’s decision to move to Valencia.

Now, Heitinga’s agent, Rob Jansen, has confirmed to De Telegraaf that he will “definitely stay at Liverpool this season”, allaying fears about his exit.

This will no doubt be music to the ears of Slot, who explained the decision to bring him in back in July last year.

“John has played many games in the Premier League and last season he was an assistant coach at West Ham, so brings experience as a player, but also as an assistant in this league,” Slot said.

“He worked with someone that I know really well, and the two of us have quite a similar playing style, so I think it’s not going to take long for him to understand exactly what we want with the players.”

The last thing Slot needs is anything derailing Liverpool’s relentless season, with the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah dominating the headlines.

Losing Heitinga midway through the campaign would have had the potential to be a needless distraction, so this has to be deemed a big positive.