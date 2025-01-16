Liverpool will wear a different crest on their home, away and third kits in their first season back with Adidas in 2025/26, according to reliable leaks.

With their partnership with Adidas renewed after 13 years away, the Reds’ kits for the new campaign are expected to be hugely popular among fans.

The most eye-catching to have leaked online so far is a ‘sea green’ third strip – a throwback to the iconic Adidas kits of the early ’90s.

More details surrounding Liverpool’s new kits continue to surface, with Footy Headlines now reliably reporting that each of the home, away and third shirts will feature a different crest.

It is revealed: “Liverpool’s 2025/26 Adidas kits will feature three different crests: the classic Liverbird on the home kit, the Liverbird in a shield on the away kit, and a modernised ’90s badge on the third kit.”

Footy Headlines have also provided mockups of the three crests.

The decision – if confirmed, as expected – is certainly a bold one and should make Liverpool’s first new kits with Adidas even more popular.

Their leaked third shirt in particular could become an all-time favourite, with its simple design and bold colours complemented by the throwback to the ’90s crest.

Liverpool’s home, away and third kits for 2025/26 should look similar to below, courtesy of Footy Headlines and @lfcdzn11:

While their deal with Adidas is yet to be announced, that is expected to come in early 2025, with reports indicating that the agreement is worth more than £60 million per year.

However, the contract will be incentivised, including stipulations around sales and on-field success, which means that figure could increase further.

Liverpool are set to launch their new home kit for 2025/26 towards the end of this season, though they will not be permitted to debut it in their final game at Anfield as per usual.