LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 20, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool FC team news vs. Lille – Injuries and available squad

Champions League action returns with the penultimate game in the league phase, and Arne Slot will be without only two first-team players for the clash.

After more than a month, Liverpool are back competing in Europe and a Lille side who are unbeaten in their last 21 games across all competitions are the visitors at Anfield.

The French side will know the Reds have a predominantly healthy squad for the clash, and this is who Slot will be without for the 8pm (GMT) kickoff on Tuesday:

If you were hoping Jota‘s absence would be minimal, you will need to have a re-think after Slot’s latest update.

The Liverpool boss explained that Jota has “overloaded a certain muscle a bit” and will be “back with us in weeks, not in months.”

We have been down this road before and it is never that simple, but let’s hope that Slot’s timeline is as accurate as it can be and that “weeks” is all it will be before the No. 20 returns.

As for Gomez, his hamstring injury is also expected to be a matter of “weeks, not months,” although Slot did explain that we should expect to see him return after Jota.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Diogo Jota on the bench before the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“It is clear we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks but it is difficult to say exactly how long it is,” the Reds boss concluded.

Thankfully, they are Liverpool’s only expected absentees after a 26-man squad trained at the AXA on Monday afternoon, a group that included every player involved at Brentford over the weekend.

Slot did not hint at if rotation will come into play at Anfield on Tuesday, but he did stress that “we want to win every game” and “we want to end in the top eight.”

The Reds need just one point to guarantee their place in the last 16, but “this team has never gone out and gone for a point.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Lille

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 20, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns

