For the first time since December 10, Liverpool are back in Champions League action and need only one point to guarantee a last-16 place, so how does Arne Slot set up his side?

We all felt relief over the weekend as an impending draw swiftly turned into three much-needed points and an injection of positivity at just the right time.

Liverpool’s attentions now turn back to their European exploits, however, with Lille the visitors on Tuesday – they arrive with a club record 21-game unbeaten streak.

It will not be straightforward and it gives Slot plenty to think about as he settles on his XI.

Here’s how the Reds could lineup at Anfield.

Team News

There were no unexpected absences for Liverpool as they prepared for the French side’s visit at the AXA on the eve of the clash:

Diogo Jota has ‘muscle overload’, out “for weeks, not months”

Joe Gomez (hamstring) still sidelined, expected to return after Jota

26-man squad trained at the AXA on Monday, no other absentees

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Danns

Liverpool’s XI vs. Lille

Slot knows one point is all Liverpool need to guarantee their place in the last 16, and doing so would afford a greater opportunity to rotate for the final league phase match at PSV.

Thus, it would not be a surprise to see the Dutchman make minimal changes to his XI just three days on from the win at Brentford and with four days to prepare for Ipswich on Saturday.

Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez are all contenders to return, however, after coming off the bench on the weekend – this at least adds ‘fresh’ legs to each department.

Slot spoke highly of Lille on the eve of the game and explained that he is expecting an “open game,” which is an approach that not many take against this Liverpool outfit:

Robertson returns to the backline, takes over from Tsimikas

Jones replaces Szoboszlai to make first start in four games

Nunez leads the line after confidence boost at Brentford

This would be three changes from the weekend:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

If Slot was to rotate with more gusto, however, he could also consider Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott for a place in the starting XI.

With Konate taking on pre-match press duties, it signals that he will be involved and likely to remain alongside Virgil van Dijk, who was recently afforded his ‘rest period’ against Accrington.

Such is the depth of Liverpool’s squad, this would remain a strong side capable of maintaining the 100 percent record in the competition, while also affording a few players some valuable rest.

Federico Chiesa will not be considered from the start as Slot reiterated that he is still working towards full match fitness:

Bradley starts at right-back, second time in XI since injury return

Endo, Jones and Elliott all earn their place in midfield

Salah, Gakpo and Diaz lead the attack

Those tweaks look like this:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Jones, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Lille sit eighth in the Champions League table, the last of the automatic qualification spots, and will ask questions of Liverpool.

There is a lot still on the line for the Reds as they are a point away from confirming their last-16 place and have a 100 percent record in the competition to maintain.

You could not fault Slot for going strong or rotating, but if he goes for the former it can be nothing less than a point as otherwise, the chance to rest at PSV goes out the window.