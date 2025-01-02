Liverpool left-back Calum Scanlon is to return to his loan club after a long-term injury, but he will be reporting back to a new manager he has yet to meet.

Scanlon joined Millwall on loan in the summer but made just one 11-minute appearance off the bench in September before being sidelined with a stress fracture in his back.

The 19-year-old swiftly returned to Liverpool for treatment and has been there since, working at the AXA and joining the U21s for training sessions.

Nearly four months on from his Millwall debut and injury, Scanlon is to rejoin Millwall for the remainder of the season – but he will not return to the same manager.

Neil Harris stepped down from his role in early December, leaving the club 11th in the Championship after 18 matches, with ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil then appointed.

It will be a different environment that Scanlon is returning to, with Neil explaining that he is expecting the left-back to return in the coming week.

“My understanding is that Calum will probably be back within the next week,” Neil said, via South London News.

“I haven’t met Calum, he’s been doing his rehab at Liverpool. That’s just from conversations that I’ve had loosely behind the scenes, but we do believe he will be back soon. He is making progress.”

Liverpool will have acted cautiously over Scanlon’s recovery having seen a number of youngsters succumb to stress fractures in their back, including Conor Bradley, Calvin Ramsay and Jayden Danns.

The latter could be sent on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season after successfully marking his comeback from injury, with Derby credited with interest in the attacker.

Elsewhere, Rhys Williams has had his contract at Morecambe extended until the end of the campaign having initially signed a contract to January.