Liverpool have acted swiftly to cut short Calvin Ramsay‘s loan at League One side Wigan, with the right-back returning to Merseyside on Friday.

Ramsay’s time at Liverpool has been plagued with ill fortune – and various loan spells have offered little reprieve.

After barely featuring for either Preston or Bolton in two half-season stints last term, the right-back only managed five starts in 12 appearances for Wigan before the end of 2024.

Left out of the matchday squad for the last nine games in League One, Ramsay’s deal has now been terminated and he will report back to the AXA Training Centre on Friday, per The Athletic‘s James Pearce.

Given his position there may be speculation over the decision to end Ramsay’s loan early having an impact on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future.

But the Scot’s situation will have no marker on Liverpool’s first-choice right-back, with the expectation being that he is eventually sent on loan again this month.

It has already been suggested that Ramsay will head to Carlisle for the second half of 2024/25, which would see him drop to a relegation battle in League Two – the fourth tier of English football.

After the high hopes around Ramsay upon his transfer to Liverpool from Aberdeen this will certainly be a disappointment for all involved, but a tough battle with various injuries has blighted any progress for a player who is still only 21.

The likelihood now is that his future will be away from Anfield, with the decision made for Arne Slot to not even run the rule over the £4.2 million right-back upon his arrival as head coach in the summer.

Ramsay’s only two appearances for the Liverpool first team came in November 2022 – coming off the bench against Napoli in the Champions League before starting in an eventual win over Derby in the Carabao Cup.

A serious knee injury has left Ramsay making up for lost time and he has clearly struggled to do so at this stage.

He is unlikely to be the only Liverpool loanee recalled in January, with Kaide Gordon expected to be brought back from Norwich and Marcelo Pitaluga potentially returning from Livingston.

The club have already confirmed Rhys Williams‘ initial half-season loan at Morecambe has been extended for the remainder of the campaign.