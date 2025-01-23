Omar Marmoush has completed his £63.2 million move to Man City, with the Egyptian forward crediting Mohamed Salah as a trailblazer for his countrymen.

Man City announced on Thursday morning that they had signed Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth an initial £59 million.

It is their third arrival in a busy winter transfer window, following deals for centre-backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, and comes following links with Liverpool.

While Liverpool sources had played down claims of interest in Marmoush, it is undeniable that he represents an outstanding signing for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Only one player have more goals and assists in Europe’s top 10 leagues this season, with Salah on 31 combined and Marmoush tied with Viktor Gyokeres on 25.

Salah’s profile is part of the global attraction of the Premier League – and that is certainly the case in Egypt, as Marmoush explained in his first interview as a Man City player.

“The Premier League for us in Egypt is the biggest league and the most followed league,” he explained.

“Of course because of other teammates I have in the league, Mo Salah, and a lot of other Egyptian players that have played in the Premier League.

“Most of the players growing up [in Egypt], our dream is to be here. That’s why it makes me so happy that I’m here, to reach this beautiful league.”

Though they will now be rivals at club level, Salah remains Marmoush’s teammate and captain with Egypt and is a strong admirer of the 25-year-old.

Speaking in November, Liverpool’s No. 11 urged the media to avoid comparisons between himself and Marmoush, eager to unload the pressure on his younger compatriot.

“There are not many players from Egypt and the Arab countries who went to Europe and fought for success, and Marmoush is one of them,” he said.

“I think he has great potential. He is an important player for his team and the national team.

“I want to stop making comparisons to make his life easier. I want people to stop comparing him to me, saying he will be the new Salah and will do what he did and surpass it.

“That will put him under pressure all the time and will not help the player.

“You will compare him to a player who has been very successful over the past years, but he is still starting his career.

“Let him live his experience and be happy with it. Comparisons will not benefit him. Let him do something of his own and in his own direction, away from my career.”

Marmoush’s move to Man City is believed to have secured the Egyptian a ridiculous wage – over five times what he was earning at Frankfurt!