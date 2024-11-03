Liverpool have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, but new information has now emerged regarding the situation.

After claims in Germany that Liverpool had “officially expressed their interest” in the forward, sources on Merseyside have responded.

A report from Sky Sports claims that they have “refuted” the recent rumour, adding that Marmoush is not “of any interest to the club at this time.”

Earlier this week, BILD reported that Liverpool had contacted Marmoush’s representatives about a potential move to Anfield, having initially seen him as an option during the summer transfer window.

Who is Omar Marmoush?

Marmoush may not yet be a world-renowned attacking player but his performances this season are threatening to change that.

The Egyptian has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, registering 16 goal contributions in just nine Bundesliga appearances.

On Saturday, Marmoush scored once and bagged two assists in Frankfurt’s 7-2 drubbing of Bochum, making history for his club in the process.

The 25-year-old became the first Frankfurt player to net 10 times in the opening nine matches of a league campaign, beating the record of former Leeds striker Tony Yeboah’s tally of nine.

Could Omar Marmoush replace Mo Salah?

While this update may disappoint some, it is understandable why Marmoush isn’t a primary target for Liverpool for the time being.

The Frankfurt man has primarily been used as a centre forward or left winger this season, which are both areas where Slot has great options, including Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez down the middle, and Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo out wide.

If Marmoush adopted a right-sided role like his compatriot, Mohamed Salah, it would make a lot more sense, being seen as the long-term heir to the 32-year-old, amid doubts over his future.

The situation may change as the season goes on, especially if an exit rumour emerges regarding another Liverpool attacker, but for now, there are more pressing areas of the pitch to focus on.

Ibrahima Konate‘s arm injury against Brighton was another reminder that improved depth at centre-back is required, while a move for a No.6 in midfield may not be out of the question, should Slot want a more naturally defence-minded player to bring more balance.