Arne Slot was asked about the threat Newcastle striker Alexander Isak could be in Wednesday night’s clash, following claims Liverpool could be interested.

Liverpool come up against one of the most in-form strikers in world football this week as Isak and Newcastle travel to Anfield.

Only four players have scored more goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season than Isak (19), who is tied with Erling Haaland and on Sunday became the seventh-fastest player to 50 Premier League goals.

Earlier this month The i Paper‘s Mark Douglas claimed that links between Liverpool and Isak “appear to have some substance,” though a £150 million price tag was mooted.

Slot’s focus will be on preparing to nullify the threat posed by the Sweden international, but he made his admiration clear when asked about Isak’s “fine form” on Tuesday.

“It’s an understatement to say he is in fine form, I think he is in excellent form,” he said.

“Also over there it’s the team performance that will help us control him, so the more ball possession we have the easier it is to control him – although he’s definitely a threat on the counter-attack as well.

“The good thing for us is we’ve got two centre-backs that are probably some of the best players who are able to play against him.

“I don’t say this with perfect English, but what I mean is that we’ve got two very, very, very good centre-backs and that’s definitely what you need if you face a striker with the quality of Alexander Isak.”

Isak is clearly not the only Newcastle player who has caught Slot’s eye, and it may be interesting to hear the head coach namecheck a player Liverpool attempted to sign last summer in winger Anthony Gordon.

“It’s not only about him,” he continued on Isak.

“I like the style of play that Eddie Howe introduced there, they are always a team that has a very good game plan.

“They are really intense, with and without the ball, high-intense tempo in the game.

“So that helps a No. 9 as well, because the better your teammates are the more chances you get.

“He’s not the only offensive threat they have, I think Gordon and the right winger as well are a big threat.

“It’s not only about him, but he’s definitely having a great season.”

Ahead of a summer which is likely to see Liverpool target a new No. 9, it stands to reason that a player of Isak’s profile will be on their radar.

Whether reports of interest go any further remains to be seen, but for now the emphasis will be on denying the 25-year-old another goal after his stunning effort at St James’ Park in December.