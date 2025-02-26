Alexander Isak is not even on the Newcastle bench for Wednesday night’s clash with Liverpool, with the in-form striker a huge miss for Eddie Howe’s side.

Heading into the midweek tie at Anfield, Isak was widely discussed as the key threat for a Newcastle side on a run of 13 wins in their last 16 games.

The Swedish striker was among the topics posed to Arne Slot in his pre-match press conference and the Liverpool head coach was left to concede he was in “in excellent form.”

But having been highlighted as the focal point for Newcastle, the release of Howe’s teamsheet ahead of kickoff on Merseyside confirmed Isak’s absence.

It comes with Isak suffering a groin injury, which means Callum Wilson starts in his place as one of two changes to the Newcastle lineup.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Nunez

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Guimaraes; Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Miley, Osula, Barnes

Sandro Tonali has returned to the side after a fitness issue of his own, replacing Lewis Miley despite the youngster’s goal in the 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Wilson comes in for his first Premier League start this season and only his second in all competitions, the 32-year-old battling a number of injuries and managing just one goal in eight appearances so far.

Meanwhile Isak is tied with Erling Haaland as the second-top goalscorer in the English top flight, with both strikers on 19 goals, behind only Mohamed Salah on 25.

Despite the clear blow of Newcastle losing their No. 9, Slot is well aware that he is not the only dangerman Liverpool will need to deal with.

“It’s not only about him,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“I like the style of play that Eddie Howe introduced there, they are always a team that has a very good game plan.

“They are really intense, with and without the ball, high-intense tempo in the game.

“So that helps a No. 9 as well, because the better your teammates are the more chances you get.

“He’s not the only offensive threat they have, I think Gordon and the right winger as well are a big threat.

“It’s not only about him, but he’s definitely having a great season.”