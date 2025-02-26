Liverpool are back in action at Anfield as they host Newcastle in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Arne Slot‘s team made a real statement when they went to Man City and won on Sunday. Now, with a significant lead at the top, they can take another step to securing a 20th top-flight title.

Newcastle are the opponents and come into the game on the back of a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

With the teams meeting again in less than a month for the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool will hope to assert their dominance in this league outing.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12.15am (Thursday) in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on USA Network and Fubo TV in the US, which are available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. Newcastle can be found here.

