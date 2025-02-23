Arne Slot has not confirmed Alisson will be No. 1 for Liverpool next season ahead of the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, simply divulging that “we will see.”

Alisson is into his seventh season as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper but, for the first time, his position as No. 1 is coming into question.

Not due to the Brazilian’s form, more so a combination of factors headlined by the summer purchase of Georgian stopper Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Mamardashvili stayed at Valencia for the current campaign and has endured mixed fortunes, but he is set to join the Liverpool squad in the summer and, depending on who you believe, could even take over as first choice.

Slot may have fuelled that theory when asked about his plans for the goalkeeping position next season, giving no assurances to Alisson.

“What next season will bring, we will see,” he told reporters including the Liverpool Echo‘s Theo Squires.

“We’ve bought a goalkeeper and sent him on loan and next season we will have Alisson, Caoimhin, Jaros and Mamardashvili.

“Four very good ‘keepers. They will be under contract and we will see how it works out.”

There could be a number of takeaways from Slot’s comments, including a suggestion that current third choice Vitezslav Jaros could stay despite claims his contract is due to expire in the summer.

When it comes to Alisson, Mamardashvili and Caoimhin Kelleher, the expectation is that the latter will depart the club in pursuit of a regular starting role.

That could leave Alisson and his new teammate to fight for the No. 1 spot with Jaros in reserve, though an immediate switch to Mamardashvili as starter is unlikely to be popular among fans.

One deciding factor could, however, be any further transfer interest in Alisson himself, with the 32-year-old having turned down overtures from Saudi Arabia in the summer as he set his sights on fulfilling his contract at Liverpool.

“Did you speak with Alisson about Saudi interest?” Slot said when asked about rumours over his future.

“I didn’t know there was interest. Maybe he said he only wanted to stay?”

Alisson‘s deal with Liverpool is set to expire in 2026, though there is an option to extend that by a further year, and so far he has kept 121 clean sheets in 286 games for the club.