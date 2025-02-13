The ineptitude of the Premier League has been on full display, with an initial statement saying that Arne Slot will face a two-game ban for his red card after the 2-2 draw at Everton now being removed from the official website.

Slot was sent off after the final whistle at Goodison Park on Wednesday night for what the Premier League had said was due to “offensive, insulting or abusive language.”

That, though, has since been removed, as has any mention of a suspension for Slot.

Journalists have since been briefed that the announcement on the PL website was a mistake and that any suspension is subject to reviewing referee Michael Oliver’s report.

There is also the likelihood that the matter isn’t decided before the weekend and Slot will therefore not be banned against Wolves, but then could be banned against both Aston Villa and Man City.

Journalist Lewis Steele explained that the suspension “depends on whether they deem it a ‘standard case’ with a set sanction or ‘non standard’ which results in a hearing.

“Because he has already served a touchline ban this season there is a chance it will be the latter. If so, very unlikely it is resolved before Sunday.

“So to conclude he could be in the dugout against Wolves and then be charged/banned/fined at a later date.”

Indeed, the decision on any ban for Slot could actually come even later than the Man City match (February 23) if the club appeal any suspension.

Slot had already observed a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards in the first half of the season, with three bookings seeing him sit out the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton in December.

It is unclear whether assistant Sipke Hulshoff is also facing a two-match ban but the likelihood is that he will be permitted to return at Villa Park on February 19.

Liverpool could still appeal the red cards shown to either or both of Slot and Hulshoff, though that would run the risk of an increase in sanctions faced.

Due to the terms of his dismissal Slot was not able to conduct his usual post-match interviews following a controversial final derby at Goodison Park, including a press conference.

He should return to duties with the press on Friday morning however, as part of Liverpool’s preview for the home meeting with Wolves.