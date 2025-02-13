While the specifics of Arne Slot‘s red card after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton are unknown, a similar incident involving Pep Guardiola shows its hypocrisy.

Slot was shown a straight red card after an exchange with referee Michael Oliver during chaotic scenes at the end of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

The Liverpool head coach made a beeline to the official after the final whistle, during which players clashed and stewards frantically ushered fans off the pitch.

Another angle of Arne Slot's red card tonight… What did he say to Michael Oliver ? pic.twitter.com/qzR376WKUw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

After shaking Oliver’s hand and sharing what were almost certainly choice words with the 39-year-old, Slot was red-carded along with assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Though their subsequent bans may still be appealed by Liverpool, as it stands both Slot and Hulshoff will not be permitted in the dugout for Sunday’s clash with Wolves at Anfield.

How long does it take Michael Oliver to realise this wasn't a genuine handshake form Pep Guardiola…#MCFC #LFC #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/8stSSky4x5 — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) November 10, 2019

It is a regrettable incident but one which, when compared to a similar interaction between Oliver and Guardiola in 2019, shows a disparity in officiating.

Liverpool had beaten Man City 3-1 at Anfield in November 2019, on their way to a first-ever Premier League title, when the City manager was filmed aggressively shaking the referee’s hand.

“Thank you so much. Thank you so much,” Guardiola told Oliver, with more than a tinge of sarcasm.

Guardiola avoided any punishment for that exchange and in his post-match interview with Sky Sports even insisted he was simply being “polite.”

“No way,” he said when asked if it was sarcastic. “I congratulated them. I’m so polite, I didn’t say anything here.”

Even ignoring Guardiola’s bizarre comments, that the Spaniard was not reprimanded but Slot was suggests Oliver was impacted by the events around him.

It was undoubtedly a fiery occasion, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones also shown second yellow cards for a flare-up in front of the away end, but it was one Oliver himself could have managed considerably better.

In a series of posts on X, former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett described the referee’s performance as “weak” and insisted he made “too many errors.”

Hackett could not understand Oliver’s stance at the end of the game either, writing: “Standing in the middle at the end of the game invites trouble. Just get off the field ref.”