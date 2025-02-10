On Monday, ticketing details were released for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, while Dejan Lovren gave his opinion about Mo Salah‘s contract situation.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

With five weeks until the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool have released ticketing details for supporters hopeful of attending the match on March 16.

The club have confirmed that 31,939 tickets have been allocated to supporters, 257 fewer than last season.

Standard prices for the Wembley fixture thankfully haven’t increased this season, but each ticket will still set you back about £90 on average.

If you have attended two or more of the Carabao Cup games in your name this season, you can register for the ballot between 12pm on Tuesday, February 11 and 7.30am on Thursday, February 13.

Annoyingly, there is still no news on what time the match will kick off.

More details and prices here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Lovren has said told Egyptian outlet WinWin he thinks Salah “is closer to leaving than staying” – Dejan is friends with Salah but much of this interview was personal conjecture

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has used Liverpool as a reference point when explaining how having so many first team players out can affect your team – read his slightly bizarre speech here

Over the weekend, loanee Lewis Koumas scored twice for Stoke as they lost on penalties in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Liverpool Women reached the FA Cup quarter-finals by winning 2-0 at third-tier Rugby Borough

It has been announced that their assistant manager, Amber Whitely, is to take on an additional role as an assistant coach for the Republic of Ireland

More from This Is Anfield

The disappointment of Liverpool exiting the FA Cup on Sunday was compounded by some of the more senior professionals on the pitch playing so poorly.

Here, Sam Millne looked at the stats that showed just how little the Reds offered in terms of creativity.

“A front three of Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, good enough for most teams in Europe, produced just 0.34 xG and 0.37 expected assists (xA) between them, according to FotMob. “Jota completed just seven of his 18 passes, an incredibly low number, especially when you consider Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie managed to complete seven of his nine. “This was part of a wider poor showing that, as reported by FotMob, saw the Reds produce their second-lowest xG (1) of the season and their lowest xG from open play (0.44). “In effect, this means they were creating poor quality chances and were being kept at arm’s length by Plymouth.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ahead of Man City‘s Champions League tie against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola has talked up Los Blancos’ attack, saying they have to “accept” they will be dangerous

New footage of Everton‘s waterfront stadium has been released – some of the facilities do look impressive but it still looks somewhat like a big Tesco from a distance!

Monday evening’s FA Cup fixture sees fourth-division Doncaster host Crystal Palace. Bizarrely, Exeter then play Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2001, Jari Litmanen scored his first goal of nine for Liverpool, a penalty as the Reds drew 1-1 at Sunderland.

Litmanen is remembered as a supremely talented football but not for his exploits with Liverpool, for whom he only played 43 times, signing in January 2001 shortly before his 30th birthday.

LFC History recall how Didi Hamann appreciated the time he spent with Litmanen at Liverpool.

“I’ve never seen a player with such a good eye for the final forward next to him or his teammates,” said the German midfielder.

“He never missed a pass, his vision was just unbelievable. He wasn’t the quickest when he came to us but his performance on his debut at Aston Villa was one of the best I’ve ever seen in a Liverpool shirt.”