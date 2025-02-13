Curtis Jones sent a message to Liverpool’s supporters after the 2-2 draw with Everton, with other players also reacting on social media.

Sometimes, you just have to accept as a football fan that grim moments will happen to your team.

That’s what Liverpool supporters had to endure on Wednesday, as Everton denied them a huge victory deep into stoppage time.

Emotions spilled over after the final whistle, with Jones and Arne Slot among those shown a red card.

On X, Jones was in bullish spirits despite his sending off, saying the club are “always together”:

Perhaps hinting at feeling wronged by a woeful Michael Oliver performance, Alexis Mac Allister vowed not to allow anything to stop the Reds:

Keen to avoid any controversy, captain Virgil van Dijk simply focused on the importance of Liverpool sticking together…

There were no words of any kind from Mohamed Salah in his latest post – he will be so disappointed not have been the match-winner at Goodison Park:

It is good to see Liverpool’s players coming out and showing their team spirit, following a result that will have left them angry.

They will know that they are still in a wonderful position in the Premier League title race, and that this is one more tough game hurdled.

For Jones, his reaction to Aboulaye Doucoure goading the Liverpool fans will earn him admirers, as he showed how much he cares.

It’s now a case of Slot and his players having clear minds going into Sunday’s visit of Wolves, prior to taxing trips to Aston Villa and Man City next week.