Arne Slot has revealed he has semi-regular contact with Jurgen Klopp, but their talks don’t cover the title race.

The transition from Klopp to Slot couldn’t have been smoother, with the Dutchman adapting rather than renovating the team.

The new coach has introduced some of his own ideas on how to play with and without the ball, but at their core, Liverpool are still the powerful side they were under Klopp.

After 26 Premier League matches, the Reds, who are eight points clear having played a game more than second-place Arsenal, are in a very similar position to last season, when they were five points ahead of Man City.

Speaking to media including the Mail, Slot said: “There’s always something to learn from history or from recent years, but it’s a different competitor this time, it’s a different team we have.

“So this team, only a few of them were involved in the title race with City (before last season).

“I think for the most part it’s a team that hasn’t experienced that yet. So there might be one or two things to learn, but in general I think it’s a new season with new players, you can’t compare.

“I don’t know which team they then faced at the end of the season, it’s difficult to take something from it, but players that have experienced it might have learned something from it. We do talk about that once in a while, but not so much.”

Despite the similarities to last season as Liverpool fight on multiple fronts, Slot said he hadn’t discussed managing the run-in with his predecessor.

The head coach added: “No, we haven’t spoken about [managing a title race]. He’s only mostly given a lot of compliments after a game. I can talk to Jurgen, I’ve experienced it.

“Only one time when Liverpool won it, it was 25 points, but that’s not normal in a football season, except for France, because in France it’s always like this with Paris Saint-Germain.

“But in almost every other league, it’s tight until the end.”

Liverpool remain favourites for the Premier League title, but two draws in their last three games has put some doubt into supporters’ minds.

As Slot says, though, this isn’t a 90-plus point Man City point we’re up against. This is an Arsenal outfit who are at least equally as capable of dropping points as Liverpool are.