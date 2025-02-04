Unsurprisingly, it was a quiet January transfer window for Liverpool with no new signings acquired – but on the flip side, several youngsters secured new loan moves.

Before the transfer window opened on January 1, a report swiftly made it clear that the club were expected to “hold their nerve this window” and instead focus on setting up moves for the summer.

Not exactly music to everyone’s ears, but it was consistently reiterated that Liverpool would be ‘opportunistic’ if the chance arose, which we know never came to be.

Building from a position of strength would have been welcomed, but the Reds have shown they have the qualities and squad capable of hunting silverware this season.

And they were not alone in sticking with their existing squad, however, as one of five Premier League clubs not to make a new signing.

None of Chelsea, Fulham, Newcastle nor Arsenal signed a player on loan or on a permanent deal in the winter – quite the contrast to Man City‘s £180 million spending spree.

To that end, let’s take a look at Liverpool’s transfer activity with the winter window now closed.

Loans

It was a quiet window for outgoings, with Gordon, Ramsay, Bajcetic, Corness, Danns and Mrozek finding new homes for the second half of the season.

The trio of Gordon, Ramsay and Bajcetic were recalled from their initial loans after a lack of playing time, with new homes hopefully to prove more fruitful for the club’s youngsters.

Williams, meanwhile, had his half-season loan extended early in the window after a successful run in the side – he has 28 appearances in 2024/25 so far.

James McConnell attracted interest throughout the month, but Arne Slot decided the 20-year-old was better off staying with Liverpool’s first team even if game time is not guaranteed.

Departures

Marcelo Pitaluga – Fluminense

– Fluminense Tom Hill – Harrogate

– Harrogate Luca Furnell-Gill – Tottenham

There may have been bids and reports of exits, but no big name left the club in the January window.

Liverpool did, however, see 22-year-old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga return to Brazil after nearly five years on Merseyside, while academy midfielder Hill (22) moved to League Two – both left as free transfers.

Ben Doak was the subject of bids up to £16 million from Ipswich and Crystal Palace, but the club’s valuation of close to £30 million was not met and he, therefore, remains on loan at Middlesbrough.

Darwin Nunez was linked with AC Milan and a move to Saudi Arabia but no bids ever materialised, while Real Madrid tested the club’s resolve over Trent Alexander-Arnold – there was only ever going to be one answer there!

Middlesbrough made a late attempt to sign Tyler Morton but Liverpool’s valuation was not met.

Zero new signings

Not for the first time, the window closes without a new signature.

The ‘biggest’ story came early in the month, with Liverpool eyeing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as an opportunistic signing after it became clear an exit from Napoli was expected.

Ultimately, the 23-year-old signed for PSG in a deal reportedly worth £59 million just eight days after the Reds’ initial interest was reported.

There were tenuous links to Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, though more with a summer move in mind, and teenage forward Stefanos Tzimas who has since signed for Brighton.

With no new contract announcements, it really was just like any other month for Liverpool, but more exciting times lie ahead on the pitch.