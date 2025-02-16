Liverpool 2-1 Wolves: Player Ratings

Liverpool ground out an ugly 2-1 win at home to Wolves on Sunday, with few individuals truly performing at their best.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Premier League (25), Anfield

February 16, 2025

Goals: Diaz 15′, Salan (pen) 37′; Cunha 67′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

Alisson has certainly had busier games this season, but he made a magnificent save to deny debutant Marshall Munetsi early in the second half.

His distribution was reliable, as was his handling, and it was hard to fault him, barring one strange late decision to punch a cross clear when we all had the jitters.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Alexander-Arnold produced a mixed bag, with Liverpool’s vice-captain a little loose early on, giving Alisson one awkward back pass.

Defensively, he did well, and one outrageous pass led to Mohamed Salah scoring, only for the goal to be ruled out.

Never at his sharpest after a recent injury – replaced by Conor Bradley around the hour mark in a pre-planned sub.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Like Alexander-Arnold, there was good and bad thrown in from Konate at Anfield.

Physically, the Frenchman was impressive, also thwarting one Wolves counter-attack with his pace, but he was booked before half-time and arguably fortunate not to get another.

Substituted at the break, just to be safe.

Virgil van Dijk – 8 (Man of the Match)

Van Dijk was yet again influential, standing out as easily his side’s best defender.

The skipper was so often in the right place, putting out fires, and he is proving to be a phenomenal leader this season.

No player made more clearances (eight) and he had the joint-most interceptions (three).

Andy Robertson – 5

It’s no secret that Robertson’s season has been up and down, and he was poor here.

The Scot offered more attacking bursts than he has of late, helping Luis Diaz down the left, but he was sloppy in his all-round game.

A few decisions were iffy, not least overcommitting himself when he didn’t need to.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Gravenberch was far from his best at Everton in midweek, with some concerned about him suffering burnout as the season goes on.

He was good begin with against Wolves, pressing the life out of Liverpool’s opponents, but he looked jaded as the minutes passed.

At 22, he’s started every single Premier League game so far this season…

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Mac Allister is such a vital cog in this Liverpool machine and he shone next to Gravenberch.

There was nothing spectacular about his performance, but there were subtle touches and a constant will to press.

Made a crucial block straight after half-time, but went off the boil like so many, playing two wasteful passes in a good area down the left.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

The energy levels of Szoboszlai were again on show on Sunday, as Liverpool’s No. 8 put in a commanding display.

There were occasional losses of possession, but the Hungarian never stopped running, also firing wide from distance before half-time.

He wilted in the same way his midfield colleagues did, however, with a relentless fixture list arguably catching up with him.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Another game, another Salah goal.

The Liverpool legend took his 50th penalty for the Reds, putting his team 2-0 up, having also played a part in Diaz’s opener.

Salah was always looking to create, too, showing such invention on the ball, and had a goal disallowed after a great finish.

Luis Diaz – 7

Moved back to his preferred left-sided role, Diaz enjoyed an impressive afternoon.

The Colombian opened the scoring by chesting the ball home – his first goal contribution of 2025 – and he won the penalty that Salah converted.

Looked far more at ease than he has centrally of late.

Diogo Jota – 6

Jota made his first league start for four months and he did fine, even if others overshadowed him.

He volleyed wide and was denied by Jose Sa in the early exchanges, proving to be busy, and he justified his selection over Darwin Nunez.

Can play better, though, and hopefully will as he gets back to full fitness. Clearly ahead of Nunez in the pecking order.

Substitutes

Jarell Quansah (on for Konate, 46′) – 6

Switched off to allow Munetsi to go clean-though, but made a massive tackle late on.

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 63′) – 7

Provided energy and was strong in the tackle, celebrating in front of the Kop after winning a late goal-kick.

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 63′) – 5

Didn’t offer enough hold-up play. Needs to be doing more.

Wataru Endo (on for Diaz, 71′) – 7

Brought much-needed nous to see out the game, winning two important fouls.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Elliott, McConnell, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 8

After the disappointment in midweek, Slot had a big job in ensuring his side responded.

Deciding to start Jota over Nunez proved to be the correct call, but Liverpool were never at their convincing best, especially in the second half.

The result really was all that matters, but Slot will know more is needed to beat Aston Villa and Man City away in the next week.