Liverpool academy goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has made a memorable start to life on loan at Forest Green, following a remarkable debut that included a four-hour car journey.

The 21-year-old joined the National League club for the rest of the season on Tuesday, following a short spell at Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna earlier in the campaign.

Mrozek had been back at Liverpool since November, training with both the first team and the U21s, but he has now got the temporary move he craved.

Incredibly, the Pole was thrown straight into Forest Green’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s trip to Dagenham and Redbridge, with Bristol Rovers recalling on-loan ‘keeper Jed Ward.

Ward travelled for the match, so amid chaos, Rovers had to snap up Mrozek as a replacement, and he travelled four hours to be involved on the day.

It proved to be a debut to treasure for the Liverpool youngster, who not only tasted a 2-0 victory but also kept a clean sheet, earning praise from manager Steve Cotterill after the game.

“I thought he was excellent,” Cotterill said. “He didn’t meet the lads until pre-match.

“He spent four hours in the car today, he has probably had an hour break at the hotel, in that time he had to eat and have a shower to freshen up.”

This is a fantastic, and unique, way for Mrozek to begin his loan spell at Forest Green, instantly becoming an important figure.

His spell in Sweden didn’t go to plan, with only five appearances coming his way, conceding 12 goals.

The hope is that Mrozek’s stint in the National League is far more productive, allowing him regular minutes before returning to Liverpool in the summer.

He is going to find it hard to make the grade at Anfield, given the options that Arne Slot has – Giorgi Mamardashvili will join this summer, too – but this is a step in the right direction.