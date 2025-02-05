Liverpool host Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, as Arne Slot‘s side seek to overturn the 1-0 defeat sustained almost a month ago.

Liverpool (0) vs. (1) Tottenham

Carabao Cup (semi-final second leg) | Anfield

February 6, 2025 | 8pm (GMT)

While Liverpool have their eyes on bigger prizes in the coming months, you need only to look back at last season to see why the Reds will be placing such importance on this match.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team were in a similar position last year but ended the campaign with the Carabao Cup their only piece of silverware to show for a memorable season.

It has become somewhat of a cliche, but it really can only be a good thing for managers to kick off their careers in England with a League Cup triumph.

1. A 1st-leg defeat to overturn

For Slot to even have a chance of silverware on March 16, Liverpool must overturn a one-goal deficit at Anfield.

If you cast your minds back to January 8, the Reds lost the first leg 1-0 due to an 86th-minute strike from young Lucas Bergvall who was lucky to still be on the pitch.

Liverpool need just one goal to take the tie to extra time and penalties if needed. Tottenham will be dangerous on the break but the Reds know, if they are on their game, they have more than enough quality to get through in normal time.

Arsenal or Newcastle await the winners of the tie; you may already know which of the two by the time you read this.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss out

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s only injury absentee, with Slot confirming on Wednesday morning that “he is going to miss the game” despite Monday’s positive scan results on his thigh.

His availability for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Plymouth is also in doubt after the coach said: “We have to see if he is able to play.”

He added: “He’s already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach.”

Due to Alexander-Arnold’s absence, Conor Bradley is set to start his eighth game of the season at right-back.

3. Starting XI prediction

• READ HERE: LFC options vs. Tottenham – 1 change confirmed & 4 key decisions

With Liverpool’s squad in such a strong position, Slot has been dealt several positive selection headaches.

Thankfully, the Reds play Championship strugglers Plymouth on Sunday which provides a good opportunity for rotation, so we should see Liverpool’s strongest side against Tottenham.

One position Slot could change, though, is in goal. On Wednesday, he remained coy when asked whether Alisson or Caoimhin Kelleher would start.

There also remains debate about the left-back and attacking midfield positions, while Diogo Jota is also in contention to play up as well.

Predicted LFC XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

4. Pressure on Ange Postecoglou

Picking up just 27 points in 24 Premier League matches has left Ange Postecoglou’s team in 14th place, but their form in the Carabao Cup has been something of a relief for the team.

To reach the semi-finals, they have had to beat Coventry, Man City and Man United, but pressure remains on the manager after his comment in September, “I always win things in my second year.”

They did, though, manage a surprise 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend and have just signed an exciting, young forward from Bayern Munich, Mathys Tel, on loan for the rest of the season.

5. Tottenham’s injuries

One of the main reasons for Spurs’ struggles has been their endless string of injuries, but those problems are beginning to ease.

Defender Radu Dragusin has recently been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury, but that blow has been offset slightly by the return of fellow centre-back Micky van de Ven.

He may not be able to play, though, against Liverpool, with Postecoglou revealing on Wednesday that the Dutchman doesn’t “think he feels he’s ready for that step up to the Premier League, the intensity of it. The same with [Cristian] Romero.”

Predicted Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Gray, Davies, Spence; Bergvall, Bissouma, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

6. How to watch the match free on UK TV

The first leg was reserved for paying subscribers to Sky Sports only, but this game will be shown on ITV 1 as part of a new agreement between the EFL and the broadcasters.

This is due to a new contract, running until the end of the 2026/27 season, that will see one tie from each of the first four rounds, an additional tie from either the third or fourth round, two quarter-final ties, one semi-final tie and the final shown on ITV.

If you prefer the paid-for coverage, Thursday’s match will also be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Just make sure you have that TV license for both!

7. Who is the referee?

Craig Pawson takes charge of this one and it is actually his first time refereeing Liverpool this season. The last time he officiated Tottenham was on Boxing Day, when they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and Djed Spence was sent off.

At Anfield, his assistants will be Simon Bennett and Daniel Robathan, while Darren Bond takes on fourth official duties.

In the VAR booth, Michael Salisbury takes the lead with assistance from James Mainwaring.

8. Tottenham’s poor record at Anfield

Despite the Londoners’ lack of silverware in recent years, only Liverpool (20) have reached more League Cup semi-finals in their history than Tottenham (18).

Their recent history at this stage hasn’t been too successful as, in the last 11 seasons including this one, Spurs have reached the semi-finals five times, progressing to the final twice.

They also have a poor record at Anfield of late. In fact, Tottenham haven’t won any of their last 14 away games against Liverpool, losing 10 and drawing four. Seven of those 10 defeats were by a one-goal margin.

9. Arne Slot on in-game announcements

Like in the first leg, the referee will make announcements about VAR decisions should it be required. Slot isn’t a big fan of the idea but admitted it could work for fans.

“For me, it’s not necessary because I see when the referee makes a decision and take two steps backwards to see the live coverage,” the coach explained.

“But that is probably not available for every fan in the stadium, so if the fans like it and it is something nice for them, then let’s do this…

“I wonder if it’s a good thing because he’s already under a lot of pressure in every game from the home fans.”

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is live on ITV 1 and Sky Sports Football with kickoff at 8pm (GMT).

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 7.15pm, with Henry Jackson tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!