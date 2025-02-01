Mo Salah‘s two goals at Bournemouth mean he has now scored over 20 Premier League goals in a season five times for Liverpool, but the Egyptian was quick to highlight it’s not his “main target.”

Another match, another milestone for Salah – can we really be surprised?

The Egyptian scored in both halves to win the match off his own boot at Bournemouth, first from the penalty spot and then from an acute angle to take his season tally to 25 goals.

Salah’s first strike brought up his 20th Premier League goal of the season, a tally he has now reached five times for Liverpool – leapfrogging Ian Rush (four times).

Moreover, he has equalled Thierry Henry in hitting the 20-goal mark in the division for the fifth time, with only Alan Shearer (seven times), Sergio Aguero (six) and Harry Kane (six) boasting more.

The No. 11’s brace also moves him past Frank Lampard into sixth on the Premier League all-time goalscorers list – quite the milestone afternoon, not that it is his “main target” this season.

Speaking on reaching 20 league goals once more, Salah said: “It feels good, to be fair, scoring goals, the team winning – it’s an incredible feeling.

“But I’ve said it many times before, my main target this season is to win the Premier League with this team. We are going in the right direction, so hopefully we will keep going like this.”

Saturday’s victory maintains Liverpool’s stranglehold on top spot in the Premier League, opening up a nine-point gap on Arsenal after 23 games played.

Salah’s focus is clear amid the ongoing uncertainty over his future, and his contribution to the team this season is unquestionable with 25 goals and 17 assists in 33 games – with more to come!